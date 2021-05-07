Showcase Price Reaches $0.31 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $935,827.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00262425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.41 or 0.01102699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.29 or 0.00751940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,552.76 or 0.99878640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,046,610 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase.

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

