Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.70. 998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,014. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.51%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,687 shares of company stock valued at $21,340,513. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

