Sidoti Begins Coverage on Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Materion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.74. 1,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,105. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Materion by 32.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

