Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.98 and traded as high as C$4.74. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$4.68, with a volume of 95,153 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$761.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$99.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$96.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.