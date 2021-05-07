SIG (LON:SHI) Given New GBX 45 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 36 ($0.47).

SHI traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 53.85 ($0.70). 3,893,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.80. SIG has a 1-year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.31 ($0.71). The company has a market cap of £636.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73.

In other SIG news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

