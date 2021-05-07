Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $699,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,120 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SSD opened at $116.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.66. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

SSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

