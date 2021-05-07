Single Point Partners LLC Invests $444,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,575. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $238.58 and a 12 month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

