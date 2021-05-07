Single Point Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,332 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $194.73. The stock had a trading volume of 61,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

