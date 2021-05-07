SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $7.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.20. 5,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,302. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $195.92. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.