SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SITE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.50.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $9.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $195.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

