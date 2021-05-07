SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $191.14 and last traded at $187.17, with a volume of 2818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.73.

The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after acquiring an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 55,870 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average of $158.37.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

