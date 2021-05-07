SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Lowered to $125.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SITM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.01 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $151.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $111,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,683. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

