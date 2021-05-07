Sitrin Capital Management LLC Takes $5.13 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.74. 11,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,198. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.