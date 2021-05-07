Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,426,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,989,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 826,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 76,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 632,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 60,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TSLX opened at $22.03 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

