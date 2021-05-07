SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

NYSE SKM opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.68.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 4.70%. On average, analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.