SkinCoin (SKIN) Trading 93.4% Higher Over Last Week

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 93.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $253,975.70 and approximately $44,079.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00085440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.95 or 0.00773513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00101934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,049.01 or 0.08816934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045760 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.