Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SKY opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,250,000 after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after buying an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

