SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Monaker Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKGI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monaker Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monaker Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monaker Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monaker Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKGI opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.50. Monaker Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

