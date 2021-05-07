SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.29 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

