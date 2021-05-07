SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $327.15 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.27 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Cowen upped their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.78.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

