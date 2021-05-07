SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 775 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,011,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

HRL stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.