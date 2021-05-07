SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 8,120 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 85,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 50,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.57 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75.

