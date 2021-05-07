Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $175.93 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

