Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

