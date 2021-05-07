SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be purchased for $5.42 or 0.00009409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $7.20 million and $1.12 million worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00070969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.43 or 0.00263017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.24 or 0.01132832 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.05 or 0.00757358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,997.33 or 0.98995556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,759 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io.

Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token

