Smartshare Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $215,469.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

