Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will post $111.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.50 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $85.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $502.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.19 million to $504.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $629.63 million to $657.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.41.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,398,941.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,766 shares of company stock worth $18,076,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $655,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after acquiring an additional 533,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 1.52.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

