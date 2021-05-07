SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0001

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $1.99 million and $1,997.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 127.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 92.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

