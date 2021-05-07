Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $232.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

