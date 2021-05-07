Smiths News (LON:SNWS) PT Raised to GBX 48 at Berenberg Bank

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 48 ($0.63) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

SNWS opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.84. Smiths News has a 12-month low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 42.90 ($0.56). The firm has a market cap of £99.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.