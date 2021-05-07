Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) vs. Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Critical Contrast

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smurfit Kappa Group and Raiffeisen Bank International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smurfit Kappa Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Raiffeisen Bank International 1 3 3 0 2.29

Profitability

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Kappa Group N/A N/A N/A Raiffeisen Bank International 12.36% 7.16% 0.61%

Risk & Volatility

Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and Raiffeisen Bank International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Kappa Group $10.13 billion 1.40 $533.12 million $3.05 17.91 Raiffeisen Bank International $5.85 billion 1.21 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

Raiffeisen Bank International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smurfit Kappa Group.

Dividends

Smurfit Kappa Group pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Smurfit Kappa Group pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprints, printing and writing papers, pine and eucalyptus seedlings, and bleached eucalyptus Kraft pulp, as well as agro paper. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products, as well as operates as a finance company. It primarily serves food and drink, consumer goods, and industrial goods sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions. It also provides investor services, including custody and fund administration services, as well as execution services comprising electronic sales trading, direct market access, and fund brokerage services; trade, working capital, export, sustainable, and real estate finance services, as well as commodity and structured trade, project, and supply chain finance products; and cards. In addition, the company offers bank guarantees, sureties, and letters of credit, as well as documentary collection products; hedging, factoring, and leasing services; and fixed income, money market and securities, asset management, and structured products for corporate and institutional customers. Further, it arranges syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assists clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 1,857 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

