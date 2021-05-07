SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Receives $11.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

TLMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TLMD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 9,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,982. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLMD. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at $47,554,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $20,578,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,720,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,281,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

