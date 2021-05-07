SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 398,982 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLMD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SOC Telemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,580,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,554,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

