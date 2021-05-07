Societe Generale Lowers Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HMSNF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hammerson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Hammerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hammerson from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of HMSNF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,044. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

