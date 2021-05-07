SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $310.00 at Roth Capital

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $300.40.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $214.13 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.24 and its 200 day moving average is $285.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

