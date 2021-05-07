SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWI. Jefferies Financial Group cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.45.

NYSE:SWI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,813. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 74,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

