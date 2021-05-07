South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP Sells $365,992.00 in Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in South State by 92.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in South State during the first quarter worth $124,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in South State during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

