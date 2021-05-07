S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

S&P Global has increased its dividend payment by 63.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years.

S&P Global stock opened at $389.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.46. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $290.08 and a 52 week high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

