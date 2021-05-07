SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SP. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ SP opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $778.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

