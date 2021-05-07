Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.31

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.31 and traded as high as $16.47. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 10,926 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

