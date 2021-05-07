SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

