SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) versus MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Head to Head Analysis

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MaxLinear and SPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 2 6 0 2.75 SPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

MaxLinear presently has a consensus target price of $41.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.70%. Given MaxLinear’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Volatility & Risk

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -23.18% 3.25% 1.70% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and SPI Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $317.18 million 8.50 -$19.90 million $0.42 86.12 SPI Energy $97.88 million 1.50 -$15.26 million N/A N/A

SPI Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxLinear.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MaxLinear beats SPI Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management. The company offers broadband radio transceiver front ends, data converters, embedded systems and software architecture, and architecture and system design for highly integrated end-to-end communication platform solutions. Its products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable data over cable service interface specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs) through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. has a collaboration with Facebook Connectivity to integrate silicon technologies and radio processing algorithms into Evenstar radio units. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of June 29, 2020, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. In addition, the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, EdisonFuture, Inc., designs and develops electric vehicles and EV charging solutions. It operates in Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

