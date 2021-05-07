Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded down C$0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.66. 56,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.90. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$16.87 and a twelve month high of C$47.78. The company has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 81.67.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$629.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

