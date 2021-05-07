Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) CEO Sells $46,220.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) CEO Dean O. Bass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $46,220.00.

STXB opened at $23.06 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $395.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STXB. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

