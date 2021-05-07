Spreng Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,882 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 56,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,494. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $89.33 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.53.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

