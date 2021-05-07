Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,741 shares of company stock worth $5,454,770. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, hitting $864.55. 1,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,176. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $867.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $785.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $721.37. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

