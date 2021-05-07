Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $376,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. 58,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,594,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

