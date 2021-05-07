Spreng Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.57% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of CWS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.01. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $49.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42.

