Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.29. 149,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,984,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.