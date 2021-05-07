SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPXC. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

SPXC opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. SPX has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SPX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in SPX by 21.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in SPX by 22.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

